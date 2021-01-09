Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ZIOP. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ZIOP opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $677.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

In other news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $58,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,413 shares in the company, valued at $561,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

