Zacks: Analysts Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of $175.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%.

ALTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALTM traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,338. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $775.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

