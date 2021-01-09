Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. BRP Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.21. 517,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

