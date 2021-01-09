Zacks: Analysts Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1,181.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 325.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.32. 249,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,062. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.