Zacks: Analysts Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.10. 1,540,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after buying an additional 802,114 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after buying an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.