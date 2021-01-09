Zacks: Analysts Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.10. 1,540,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after buying an additional 802,114 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after buying an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

