Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report $17.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.93 million. LiveXLive Media posted sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full year sales of $63.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $64.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.97 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $104.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveXLive Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,493.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after buying an additional 1,737,503 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523,610 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at about $859,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. LiveXLive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.89.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

