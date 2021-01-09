Zacks: Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PERI. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $381.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.85.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

