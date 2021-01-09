Zacks: Analysts Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 547.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 127,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Range Resources by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

