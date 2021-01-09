Zacks: Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce $16.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.38 billion and the lowest is $16.11 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $19.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $64.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.64 billion to $64.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.41 billion to $69.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.