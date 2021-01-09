Zacks: Analysts Expect SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SOC Telemed.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on TLMD. BTIG Research began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

TLMD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 614,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,083. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOC Telemed (TLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.