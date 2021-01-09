Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Several brokerages have commented on SKT. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

SKT stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 165.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

