Zacks: Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 512.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 149,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 247,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The firm has a market cap of $985.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

