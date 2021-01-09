Zacks: Analysts Expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings. Total posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Berenberg Bank cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

