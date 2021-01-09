Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.90. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

NYSE USB opened at $49.32 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

