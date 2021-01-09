Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,007. The firm has a market cap of $968.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $15.11.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $7,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 609,345 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 284,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

