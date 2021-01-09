Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

