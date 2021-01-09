Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.82. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

CATY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. 345,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.