Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). InflaRx posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFRX. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $149.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in InflaRx by 63.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 238,838 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 66.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

