Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,959. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 37.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 357,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,123. nLIGHT has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $36.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.