Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RYB Education.

Get RYB Education alerts:

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RYB stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.20. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.