Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.64. U.S. Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $843.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

