Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce $32.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.68 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $117.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $117.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.01 million, with estimates ranging from $85.10 million to $86.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $217,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,178,546. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of -1.47.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

