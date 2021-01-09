Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post $0.88 EPS

Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.87. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $127.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

