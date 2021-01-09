Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.03 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report $119.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $119.07 million. Anaplan reported sales of $98.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $444.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.00 million to $444.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $552.31 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. ValuEngine cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,314 shares of company stock worth $24,310,875. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Anaplan by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

