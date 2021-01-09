Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CBOE stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

