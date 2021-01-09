Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.63. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

IRM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,148. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,208.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after buying an additional 4,224,290 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

