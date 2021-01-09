Zacks: Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. QIAGEN posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,741.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

