Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.05 Million

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021


Equities analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post sales of $39.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $148.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $224.00 million, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $226.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 80.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth about $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 185.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

