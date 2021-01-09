Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.85. The Progressive reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. 1,685,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,128. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after buying an additional 66,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Progressive by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after buying an additional 668,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

