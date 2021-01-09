Zacks: Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.16) to ($6.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. 1,293,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

