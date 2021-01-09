Zano Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $51,941.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.29 or 0.00721316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,489,699 coins and its circulating supply is 10,460,199 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

