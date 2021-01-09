Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and $1.74 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 51.2% against the dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.86 or 0.03808470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00292750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

