ZB Token Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $135.19 million and approximately $19.85 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.07 or 0.03547020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00284592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

