ZB (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.00705811 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052240 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

