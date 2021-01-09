ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,915.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.11 million and $21,915.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00187320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00030562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00037493 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,080,431 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

