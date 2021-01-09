Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.