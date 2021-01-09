ZCore Market Capitalization Reaches $518,644.41 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. ZCore has a total market cap of $518,644.41 and approximately $12,984.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZCore has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $10.39 and $51.55.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,470,478 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

