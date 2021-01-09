ZCore Price Tops $0.0651 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $551,735.39 and approximately $12,747.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $7.50 and $18.94. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,470,478 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

