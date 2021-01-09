Zebi Price Reaches $0.0013 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Zebi token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, Liquid and Koinex. In the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00109057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00053200 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Liquid, Koinex, Hotbit, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

