Zel Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $706,238.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00190609 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000419 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,763,825 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.