ZelCash (ZEL) Trading Down 12% This Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000834 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

