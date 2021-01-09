Zetacoin Market Capitalization Tops $125,938.24 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $125,938.24 and approximately $6,587.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.39 or 0.01379773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00165475 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001880 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,193,890 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

