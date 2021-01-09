Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $195,812.63 and $41,683.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.59 or 0.04188370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00291306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

ZSC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

