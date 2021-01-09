ZeuxCoin Hits Market Cap of $418,390.63 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $418,390.63 and approximately $21,567.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00285337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.17 or 0.03237049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

