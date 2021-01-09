Zilliqa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.17 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $845.22 million and approximately $127.17 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00043280 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001428 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002850 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002484 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,117,738,460 coins and its circulating supply is 10,826,271,307 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

