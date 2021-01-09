zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €142.88 ($168.09).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZO1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) stock traded up €2.00 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €169.80 ($199.76). 21,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. zooplus AG has a 12-month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 12-month high of €175.20 ($206.12).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

