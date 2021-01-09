ZPER (ZPR) Trading Up 354% This Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Liquid and BitForex. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 354% higher against the US dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $846,548.15 and $48.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045620 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001372 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00020906 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002822 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002524 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper, BitForex, Bit-Z, Allbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.