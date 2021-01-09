ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Down 9.5% This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $140.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00366420 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,253,429,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,237,999,221 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

