ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $799,441.99 and approximately $96.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 695.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

