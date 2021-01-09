Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $488,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,970,464 shares of company stock valued at $18,889,904. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Zynga by 73.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after buying an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 35.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after buying an additional 1,878,141 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zynga by 69.2% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after buying an additional 1,431,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $12,879,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -330.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

